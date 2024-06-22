남아프리카공화국 랜드 나이지리아 나이라 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 남아프리카공화국 랜드 나이지리아 나이라 is currently 84.057 today, reflecting a 1.130% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 남아프리카공화국 랜드 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.979% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 남아프리카공화국 랜드 나이지리아 나이라 has fluctuated between a high of 84.293 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 80.636 on 16-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a 1.577% increase in value.