10 thousand South African rand to Nigerian nairas

Convert ZAR to NGN at the real exchange rate

10,000 zar
475,608 ngn

1.00000 ZAR = 47.56080 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:11
How to convert South African rand to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates South African Rand / Nigerian Naira
1 ZAR47.56080 NGN
5 ZAR237.80400 NGN
10 ZAR475.60800 NGN
20 ZAR951.21600 NGN
50 ZAR2378.04000 NGN
100 ZAR4756.08000 NGN
250 ZAR11890.20000 NGN
500 ZAR23780.40000 NGN
1000 ZAR47560.80000 NGN
2000 ZAR95121.60000 NGN
5000 ZAR237804.00000 NGN
10000 ZAR475608.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / South African Rand
1 NGN0.02103 ZAR
5 NGN0.10513 ZAR
10 NGN0.21026 ZAR
20 NGN0.42051 ZAR
50 NGN1.05129 ZAR
100 NGN2.10257 ZAR
250 NGN5.25643 ZAR
500 NGN10.51285 ZAR
1000 NGN21.02570 ZAR
2000 NGN42.05140 ZAR
5000 NGN105.12850 ZAR
10000 NGN210.25700 ZAR