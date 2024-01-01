Kuwaiti dinars to Euros today

ك1.000 KWD = €3.025 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:19
Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

1 KWD to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.02453.0338
Low2.92852.9244
Average2.97382.9704
Change2.52%0.38%
1 KWD to EUR stats

The performance of KWD to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.0245 and a 30 day low of 2.9285. This means the 30 day average was 2.9738. The change for KWD to EUR was 2.52.

The performance of KWD to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.0338 and a 90 day low of 2.9244. This means the 90 day average was 2.9704. The change for KWD to EUR was 0.38.

1 USD184.1480.92717.8011.5081.6651,710.373.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2120.0180.0220.3260.044
1 EUR1.07890.737119.1941.6261.7961,844.293.961
1 ZAR0.0564.7270.05210.0850.09496.0860.206

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Euro
1 KWD3.02454 EUR
5 KWD15.12270 EUR
10 KWD30.24540 EUR
20 KWD60.49080 EUR
50 KWD151.22700 EUR
100 KWD302.45400 EUR
250 KWD756.13500 EUR
500 KWD1,512.27000 EUR
1000 KWD3,024.54000 EUR
2000 KWD6,049.08000 EUR
5000 KWD15,122.70000 EUR
10000 KWD30,245.40000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 EUR0.33063 KWD
5 EUR1.65314 KWD
10 EUR3.30628 KWD
20 EUR6.61256 KWD
50 EUR16.53140 KWD
100 EUR33.06280 KWD
250 EUR82.65700 KWD
500 EUR165.31400 KWD
1000 EUR330.62800 KWD
2000 EUR661.25600 KWD
5000 EUR1,653.14000 KWD
10000 EUR3,306.28000 KWD