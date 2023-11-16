Australian dollars to Kuwaiti dinars today

1000 aud
200.329 kwd

1.00000 AUD = 0.20033 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:10
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 AUD0.20033 KWD
5 AUD1.00165 KWD
10 AUD2.00329 KWD
20 AUD4.00658 KWD
50 AUD10.01645 KWD
100 AUD20.03290 KWD
250 AUD50.08225 KWD
500 AUD100.16450 KWD
1000 AUD200.32900 KWD
2000 AUD400.65800 KWD
5000 AUD1001.64500 KWD
10000 AUD2003.29000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Australian Dollar
1 KWD4.99180 AUD
5 KWD24.95900 AUD
10 KWD49.91800 AUD
20 KWD99.83600 AUD
50 KWD249.59000 AUD
100 KWD499.18000 AUD
250 KWD1247.95000 AUD
500 KWD2495.90000 AUD
1000 KWD4991.80000 AUD
2000 KWD9983.60000 AUD
5000 KWD24959.00000 AUD
10000 KWD49918.00000 AUD