10 Kuwaiti dinars to Australian dollars

Convert KWD to AUD at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = A$4.915 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:34
KWD to AUD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

AUD
1 KWD to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.91525.0403
Low4.73614.7361
Average4.81814.8779
Change2.46%-1.68%
1 KWD to AUD stats

The performance of KWD to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.9152 and a 30 day low of 4.7361. This means the 30 day average was 4.8181. The change for KWD to AUD was 2.46.

The performance of KWD to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.0403 and a 90 day low of 4.7361. This means the 90 day average was 4.8779. The change for KWD to AUD was -1.68.

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD184.0420.92717.7811.5071.6651,710.373.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2120.0180.0220.3510.044
1 EUR1.07990.64119.1771.6251.7961,844.633.961
1 ZAR0.0564.7260.05210.0850.09496.1890.207

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Australian Dollar
1 KWD4.91519 AUD
5 KWD24.57595 AUD
10 KWD49.15190 AUD
20 KWD98.30380 AUD
50 KWD245.75950 AUD
100 KWD491.51900 AUD
250 KWD1,228.79750 AUD
500 KWD2,457.59500 AUD
1000 KWD4,915.19000 AUD
2000 KWD9,830.38000 AUD
5000 KWD24,575.95000 AUD
10000 KWD49,151.90000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 AUD0.20345 KWD
5 AUD1.01726 KWD
10 AUD2.03451 KWD
20 AUD4.06902 KWD
50 AUD10.17255 KWD
100 AUD20.34510 KWD
250 AUD50.86275 KWD
500 AUD101.72550 KWD
1000 AUD203.45100 KWD
2000 AUD406.90200 KWD
5000 AUD1,017.25500 KWD
10000 AUD2,034.51000 KWD