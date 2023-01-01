Swiss francs to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert CHF to KWD at the real exchange rate

1000 chf
347.971 kwd

1.00000 CHF = 0.34797 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:17
How to convert Swiss francs to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 CHF0.34797 KWD
5 CHF1.73985 KWD
10 CHF3.47971 KWD
20 CHF6.95942 KWD
50 CHF17.39855 KWD
100 CHF34.79710 KWD
250 CHF86.99275 KWD
500 CHF173.98550 KWD
1000 CHF347.97100 KWD
2000 CHF695.94200 KWD
5000 CHF1739.85500 KWD
10000 CHF3479.71000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Swiss Franc
1 KWD2.87380 CHF
5 KWD14.36900 CHF
10 KWD28.73800 CHF
20 KWD57.47600 CHF
50 KWD143.69000 CHF
100 KWD287.38000 CHF
250 KWD718.45000 CHF
500 KWD1436.90000 CHF
1000 KWD2873.80000 CHF
2000 KWD5747.60000 CHF
5000 KWD14369.00000 CHF
10000 KWD28738.00000 CHF