500 Kuwaiti dinars to Swiss francs

Convert KWD to CHF at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = SFr.2.825 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:01
KWD to CHF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

CHF
1 KWD to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.82632.8975
Low2.75562.7556
Average2.79462.8013
Change1.75%-1.86%
1 KWD to CHF stats

The performance of KWD to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.8263 and a 30 day low of 2.7556. This means the 30 day average was 2.7946. The change for KWD to CHF was 1.75.

The performance of KWD to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.8975 and a 90 day low of 2.7556. This means the 90 day average was 2.8013. The change for KWD to CHF was -1.86.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Swiss Franc
1 KWD2.82544 CHF
5 KWD14.12720 CHF
10 KWD28.25440 CHF
20 KWD56.50880 CHF
50 KWD141.27200 CHF
100 KWD282.54400 CHF
250 KWD706.36000 CHF
500 KWD1,412.72000 CHF
1000 KWD2,825.44000 CHF
2000 KWD5,650.88000 CHF
5000 KWD14,127.20000 CHF
10000 KWD28,254.40000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 CHF0.35393 KWD
5 CHF1.76964 KWD
10 CHF3.53927 KWD
20 CHF7.07854 KWD
50 CHF17.69635 KWD
100 CHF35.39270 KWD
250 CHF88.48175 KWD
500 CHF176.96350 KWD
1000 CHF353.92700 KWD
2000 CHF707.85400 KWD
5000 CHF1,769.63500 KWD
10000 CHF3,539.27000 KWD