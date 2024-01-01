Russian rubles to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

1,000 rub
41.80 aed

руб1.000 RUB = د.إ0.04180 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:55
1 USD10.9351.3677.2670.7891.4981.35683.584
1 EUR1.0711.4627.7720.8441.6021.4589.393
1 CAD0.7320.68415.3170.5781.0960.99261.162
1 CNY0.1380.1290.18810.1090.2060.18711.503

Conversion rates Russian Ruble / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 RUB0.04180 AED
5 RUB0.20899 AED
10 RUB0.41799 AED
20 RUB0.83597 AED
50 RUB2.08993 AED
100 RUB4.17986 AED
250 RUB10.44965 AED
500 RUB20.89930 AED
1000 RUB41.79860 AED
2000 RUB83.59720 AED
5000 RUB208.99300 AED
10000 RUB417.98600 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Russian Ruble
1 AED23.92430 RUB
5 AED119.62150 RUB
10 AED239.24300 RUB
20 AED478.48600 RUB
50 AED1,196.21500 RUB
100 AED2,392.43000 RUB
250 AED5,981.07500 RUB
500 AED11,962.15000 RUB
1000 AED23,924.30000 RUB
2000 AED47,848.60000 RUB
5000 AED119,621.50000 RUB
10000 AED239,243.00000 RUB