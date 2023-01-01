1 Russian ruble to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert RUB to AED at the real exchange rate

1 rub
0.04 aed

1.00000 RUB = 0.04105 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:10
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian ruble

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 RUB0.04105 AED
5 RUB0.20525 AED
10 RUB0.41049 AED
20 RUB0.82099 AED
50 RUB2.05246 AED
100 RUB4.10493 AED
250 RUB10.26232 AED
500 RUB20.52465 AED
1000 RUB41.04930 AED
2000 RUB82.09860 AED
5000 RUB205.24650 AED
10000 RUB410.49300 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Russian Ruble
1 AED24.36100 RUB
5 AED121.80500 RUB
10 AED243.61000 RUB
20 AED487.22000 RUB
50 AED1218.05000 RUB
100 AED2436.10000 RUB
250 AED6090.25000 RUB
500 AED12180.50000 RUB
1000 AED24361.00000 RUB
2000 AED48722.00000 RUB
5000 AED121805.00000 RUB
10000 AED243610.00000 RUB