Russian rubles to Croatian kunas today

Convert RUB to HRK at the real exchange rate

1,000 rub
80.12 hrk

руб1.000 RUB = kn0.08012 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:06
Track the exchange rate
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Check the Euro exchange rates
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.9351.3677.2670.7891.4971.35683.587
1 EUR1.06911.4627.770.8441.6011.4589.376
1 CAD0.7320.68415.3160.5771.0950.99261.146
1 CNY0.1380.1290.18810.1090.2060.18711.503

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian ruble

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Croatian Kuna
1 RUB0.08012 HRK
5 RUB0.40061 HRK
10 RUB0.80121 HRK
20 RUB1.60242 HRK
50 RUB4.00606 HRK
100 RUB8.01212 HRK
250 RUB20.03030 HRK
500 RUB40.06060 HRK
1000 RUB80.12120 HRK
2000 RUB160.24240 HRK
5000 RUB400.60600 HRK
10000 RUB801.21200 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Russian Ruble
1 HRK12.48110 RUB
5 HRK62.40550 RUB
10 HRK124.81100 RUB
20 HRK249.62200 RUB
50 HRK624.05500 RUB
100 HRK1,248.11000 RUB
250 HRK3,120.27500 RUB
500 HRK6,240.55000 RUB
1000 HRK12,481.10000 RUB
2000 HRK24,962.20000 RUB
5000 HRK62,405.50000 RUB
10000 HRK124,811.00000 RUB