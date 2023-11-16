Canadian dollars to Croatian kunas today

Convert CAD to HRK at the real exchange rate

1000 cad
5126.22 hrk

1.00000 CAD = 5.12622 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:57
Track the exchange rate
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Check the Euro exchange rates
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87471.0876590.52821.494161.675110.9646518.7876
1 GBP1.1432511.2434103.4921.708121.914991.1028421.478
1 USD0.919450.804246183.23281.373751.540120.8871517.2736
1 INR0.01104630.009662610.012014510.01650490.01850380.01065870.207534

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollar

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Croatian Kuna
1 CAD5.12622 HRK
5 CAD25.63110 HRK
10 CAD51.26220 HRK
20 CAD102.52440 HRK
50 CAD256.31100 HRK
100 CAD512.62200 HRK
250 CAD1281.55500 HRK
500 CAD2563.11000 HRK
1000 CAD5126.22000 HRK
2000 CAD10252.44000 HRK
5000 CAD25631.10000 HRK
10000 CAD51262.20000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Canadian Dollar
1 HRK0.19507 CAD
5 HRK0.97537 CAD
10 HRK1.95075 CAD
20 HRK3.90150 CAD
50 HRK9.75375 CAD
100 HRK19.50750 CAD
250 HRK48.76875 CAD
500 HRK97.53750 CAD
1000 HRK195.07500 CAD
2000 HRK390.15000 CAD
5000 HRK975.37500 CAD
10000 HRK1950.75000 CAD