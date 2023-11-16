Czech korunas to Croatian kunas today

10000 czk
3124.68 hrk

1.00000 CZK = 0.31247 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:14
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Croatian Kuna
1 CZK0.31247 HRK
5 CZK1.56234 HRK
10 CZK3.12468 HRK
20 CZK6.24936 HRK
50 CZK15.62340 HRK
100 CZK31.24680 HRK
250 CZK78.11700 HRK
500 CZK156.23400 HRK
1000 CZK312.46800 HRK
2000 CZK624.93600 HRK
5000 CZK1562.34000 HRK
10000 CZK3124.68000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Czech Republic Koruna
1 HRK3.20033 CZK
5 HRK16.00165 CZK
10 HRK32.00330 CZK
20 HRK64.00660 CZK
50 HRK160.01650 CZK
100 HRK320.03300 CZK
250 HRK800.08250 CZK
500 HRK1600.16500 CZK
1000 HRK3200.33000 CZK
2000 HRK6400.66000 CZK
5000 HRK16001.65000 CZK
10000 HRK32003.30000 CZK