Czech korunas to Croatian kunas today

Convert CZK to HRK at the real exchange rate

10,000 czk
3,057.59 hrk

Kč1.000 CZK = kn0.3058 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:37
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Croatian Kuna
1 CZK0,30576 HRK
5 CZK1,52880 HRK
10 CZK3,05759 HRK
20 CZK6,11518 HRK
50 CZK15,28795 HRK
100 CZK30,57590 HRK
250 CZK76,43975 HRK
500 CZK152,87950 HRK
1000 CZK305,75900 HRK
2000 CZK611,51800 HRK
5000 CZK1.528,79500 HRK
10000 CZK3.057,59000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Czech Republic Koruna
1 HRK3,27055 CZK
5 HRK16,35275 CZK
10 HRK32,70550 CZK
20 HRK65,41100 CZK
50 HRK163,52750 CZK
100 HRK327,05500 CZK
250 HRK817,63750 CZK
500 HRK1.635,27500 CZK
1000 HRK3.270,55000 CZK
2000 HRK6.541,10000 CZK
5000 HRK16.352,75000 CZK
10000 HRK32.705,50000 CZK