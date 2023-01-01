amount-spellout.10000 Czech korunas to Croatian kunas

Convert CZK to HRK at the real exchange rate

10000 czk
3143.62 hrk

1.00000 CZK = 0.31436 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:18
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Croatian Kuna
1 CZK0.31436 HRK
5 CZK1.57181 HRK
10 CZK3.14362 HRK
20 CZK6.28724 HRK
50 CZK15.71810 HRK
100 CZK31.43620 HRK
250 CZK78.59050 HRK
500 CZK157.18100 HRK
1000 CZK314.36200 HRK
2000 CZK628.72400 HRK
5000 CZK1571.81000 HRK
10000 CZK3143.62000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Czech Republic Koruna
1 HRK3.18105 CZK
5 HRK15.90525 CZK
10 HRK31.81050 CZK
20 HRK63.62100 CZK
50 HRK159.05250 CZK
100 HRK318.10500 CZK
250 HRK795.26250 CZK
500 HRK1590.52500 CZK
1000 HRK3181.05000 CZK
2000 HRK6362.10000 CZK
5000 HRK15905.25000 CZK
10000 HRK31810.50000 CZK