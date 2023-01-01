5000 Czech korunas to Croatian kunas

Convert CZK to HRK at the real exchange rate

5000 czk
1571.71 hrk

1.00000 CZK = 0.31434 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:19
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Croatian Kuna
1 CZK0.31434 HRK
5 CZK1.57171 HRK
10 CZK3.14343 HRK
20 CZK6.28686 HRK
50 CZK15.71715 HRK
100 CZK31.43430 HRK
250 CZK78.58575 HRK
500 CZK157.17150 HRK
1000 CZK314.34300 HRK
2000 CZK628.68600 HRK
5000 CZK1571.71500 HRK
10000 CZK3143.43000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Czech Republic Koruna
1 HRK3.18124 CZK
5 HRK15.90620 CZK
10 HRK31.81240 CZK
20 HRK63.62480 CZK
50 HRK159.06200 CZK
100 HRK318.12400 CZK
250 HRK795.31000 CZK
500 HRK1590.62000 CZK
1000 HRK3181.24000 CZK
2000 HRK6362.48000 CZK
5000 HRK15906.20000 CZK
10000 HRK31812.40000 CZK