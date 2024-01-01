Polish zloty to Croatian kunas today

zł1.000 PLN = kn1.746 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:17
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
PLN to HRK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

HRK
1 PLN to HRKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.84661.8466
Low1.74571.7457
Average1.79311.8027
Change-5.47%-2.10%
1 PLN to HRK stats

The performance of PLN to HRK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.8466 and a 30 day low of 1.7457. This means the 30 day average was 1.7931. The change for PLN to HRK was -5.47.

The performance of PLN to HRK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.8466 and a 90 day low of 1.7457. This means the 90 day average was 1.8027. The change for PLN to HRK was -2.10.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Croatian Kuna
1 PLN1.74575 HRK
5 PLN8.72875 HRK
10 PLN17.45750 HRK
20 PLN34.91500 HRK
50 PLN87.28750 HRK
100 PLN174.57500 HRK
250 PLN436.43750 HRK
500 PLN872.87500 HRK
1000 PLN1,745.75000 HRK
2000 PLN3,491.50000 HRK
5000 PLN8,728.75000 HRK
10000 PLN17,457.50000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Polish Zloty
1 HRK0.57282 PLN
5 HRK2.86410 PLN
10 HRK5.72820 PLN
20 HRK11.45640 PLN
50 HRK28.64100 PLN
100 HRK57.28200 PLN
250 HRK143.20500 PLN
500 HRK286.41000 PLN
1000 HRK572.82000 PLN
2000 HRK1,145.64000 PLN
5000 HRK2,864.10000 PLN
10000 HRK5,728.20000 PLN