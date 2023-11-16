Bulgarian levs to Croatian kunas today

Convert BGN to HRK at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
3,905.25 hrk

1.00000 BGN = 3.90525 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:48
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Croatian Kuna
1 BGN3.90525 HRK
5 BGN19.52625 HRK
10 BGN39.05250 HRK
20 BGN78.10500 HRK
50 BGN195.26250 HRK
100 BGN390.52500 HRK
250 BGN976.31250 HRK
500 BGN1952.62500 HRK
1000 BGN3905.25000 HRK
2000 BGN7810.50000 HRK
5000 BGN19526.25000 HRK
10000 BGN39052.50000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Bulgarian Lev
1 HRK0.25606 BGN
5 HRK1.28032 BGN
10 HRK2.56065 BGN
20 HRK5.12130 BGN
50 HRK12.80325 BGN
100 HRK25.60650 BGN
250 HRK64.01625 BGN
500 HRK128.03250 BGN
1000 HRK256.06500 BGN
2000 HRK512.13000 BGN
5000 HRK1280.32500 BGN
10000 HRK2560.65000 BGN