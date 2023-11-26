10 thousand Bulgarian levs to Croatian kunas

Convert BGN to HRK at the real exchange rate

10,000 bgn
39,394.40 hrk

1.00000 BGN = 3.93944 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Croatian Kuna
1 BGN3.93944 HRK
5 BGN19.69720 HRK
10 BGN39.39440 HRK
20 BGN78.78880 HRK
50 BGN196.97200 HRK
100 BGN393.94400 HRK
250 BGN984.86000 HRK
500 BGN1969.72000 HRK
1000 BGN3939.44000 HRK
2000 BGN7878.88000 HRK
5000 BGN19697.20000 HRK
10000 BGN39394.40000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Bulgarian Lev
1 HRK0.25384 BGN
5 HRK1.26921 BGN
10 HRK2.53843 BGN
20 HRK5.07686 BGN
50 HRK12.69215 BGN
100 HRK25.38430 BGN
250 HRK63.46075 BGN
500 HRK126.92150 BGN
1000 HRK253.84300 BGN
2000 HRK507.68600 BGN
5000 HRK1269.21500 BGN
10000 HRK2538.43000 BGN