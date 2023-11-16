Brazilian reais to Croatian kunas today

Convert BRL to HRK at the real exchange rate

1000 brl
1450.72 hrk

1.00000 BRL = 1.45072 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:10
Track the exchange rate
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Check the Euro exchange rates
How to convert Brazilian reais to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Croatian Kuna
1 BRL1.45072 HRK
5 BRL7.25360 HRK
10 BRL14.50720 HRK
20 BRL29.01440 HRK
50 BRL72.53600 HRK
100 BRL145.07200 HRK
250 BRL362.68000 HRK
500 BRL725.36000 HRK
1000 BRL1450.72000 HRK
2000 BRL2901.44000 HRK
5000 BRL7253.60000 HRK
10000 BRL14507.20000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Brazilian Real
1 HRK0.68931 BRL
5 HRK3.44657 BRL
10 HRK6.89314 BRL
20 HRK13.78628 BRL
50 HRK34.46570 BRL
100 HRK68.93140 BRL
250 HRK172.32850 BRL
500 HRK344.65700 BRL
1000 HRK689.31400 BRL
2000 HRK1378.62800 BRL
5000 HRK3446.57000 BRL
10000 HRK6893.14000 BRL