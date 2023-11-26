1 Brazilian real to Croatian kunas

Convert BRL to HRK at the real exchange rate

1 brl
1.44 hrk

1.00000 BRL = 1.43615 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Croatian Kuna
1 BRL1.43615 HRK
5 BRL7.18075 HRK
10 BRL14.36150 HRK
20 BRL28.72300 HRK
50 BRL71.80750 HRK
100 BRL143.61500 HRK
250 BRL359.03750 HRK
500 BRL718.07500 HRK
1000 BRL1436.15000 HRK
2000 BRL2872.30000 HRK
5000 BRL7180.75000 HRK
10000 BRL14361.50000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Brazilian Real
1 HRK0.69631 BRL
5 HRK3.48154 BRL
10 HRK6.96307 BRL
20 HRK13.92614 BRL
50 HRK34.81535 BRL
100 HRK69.63070 BRL
250 HRK174.07675 BRL
500 HRK348.15350 BRL
1000 HRK696.30700 BRL
2000 HRK1392.61400 BRL
5000 HRK3481.53500 BRL
10000 HRK6963.07000 BRL