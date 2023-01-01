1 thousand Polish zloty to Croatian kunas

Convert PLN to HRK at the real exchange rate

1,000 pln
1,783.83 hrk

1.00000 PLN = 1.78383 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Croatian Kuna
1 PLN1.78383 HRK
5 PLN8.91915 HRK
10 PLN17.83830 HRK
20 PLN35.67660 HRK
50 PLN89.19150 HRK
100 PLN178.38300 HRK
250 PLN445.95750 HRK
500 PLN891.91500 HRK
1000 PLN1783.83000 HRK
2000 PLN3567.66000 HRK
5000 PLN8919.15000 HRK
10000 PLN17838.30000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Polish Zloty
1 HRK0.56059 PLN
5 HRK2.80296 PLN
10 HRK5.60592 PLN
20 HRK11.21184 PLN
50 HRK28.02960 PLN
100 HRK56.05920 PLN
250 HRK140.14800 PLN
500 HRK280.29600 PLN
1000 HRK560.59200 PLN
2000 HRK1121.18400 PLN
5000 HRK2802.96000 PLN
10000 HRK5605.92000 PLN