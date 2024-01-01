Canadian dollars to Croatian kunas today

Convert CAD to HRK at the real exchange rate

1,000 cad
5,170.39 hrk

1.000 CAD = 5.170 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:00
Track the exchange rate
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Check the Euro exchange rates
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURGBPPKRAUDCNYPHP
1 USD183.0340.920.786278.751.5327.19956.088
1 INR0.01210.0110.0093.3570.0180.0870.675
1 EUR1.08790.23310.854302.9181.6657.82360.951
1 GBP1.272105.6071.171354.5281.9499.15671.335

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollar

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Croatian Kuna
1 CAD5.17039 HRK
5 CAD25.85195 HRK
10 CAD51.70390 HRK
20 CAD103.40780 HRK
50 CAD258.51950 HRK
100 CAD517.03900 HRK
250 CAD1,292.59750 HRK
500 CAD2,585.19500 HRK
1000 CAD5,170.39000 HRK
2000 CAD10,340.78000 HRK
5000 CAD25,851.95000 HRK
10000 CAD51,703.90000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Canadian Dollar
1 HRK0.19341 CAD
5 HRK0.96704 CAD
10 HRK1.93409 CAD
20 HRK3.86818 CAD
50 HRK9.67045 CAD
100 HRK19.34090 CAD
250 HRK48.35225 CAD
500 HRK96.70450 CAD
1000 HRK193.40900 CAD
2000 HRK386.81800 CAD
5000 HRK967.04500 CAD
10000 HRK1,934.09000 CAD