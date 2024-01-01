Australian dollars to Croatian kunas today

Convert AUD to HRK at the real exchange rate

1,000 aud
4,584.82 hrk

1.000 AUD = 4.585 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:25
Track the exchange rate
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Check the Euro exchange rates
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.78683.0970.921.654151.5351.3581.343
1 GBP1.2721105.7121.1712.104192.7751.7281.708
1 INR0.0120.00910.0110.021.8240.0160.016
1 EUR1.0870.85490.3111.797164.691.4761.46

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollar

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Croatian Kuna
1 AUD4.58482 HRK
5 AUD22.92410 HRK
10 AUD45.84820 HRK
20 AUD91.69640 HRK
50 AUD229.24100 HRK
100 AUD458.48200 HRK
250 AUD1,146.20500 HRK
500 AUD2,292.41000 HRK
1000 AUD4,584.82000 HRK
2000 AUD9,169.64000 HRK
5000 AUD22,924.10000 HRK
10000 AUD45,848.20000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Australian Dollar
1 HRK0.21811 AUD
5 HRK1.09056 AUD
10 HRK2.18111 AUD
20 HRK4.36222 AUD
50 HRK10.90555 AUD
100 HRK21.81110 AUD
250 HRK54.52775 AUD
500 HRK109.05550 AUD
1000 HRK218.11100 AUD
2000 HRK436.22200 AUD
5000 HRK1,090.55500 AUD
10000 HRK2,181.11000 AUD