100 Croatian kunas to Australian dollars

Convert HRK to AUD at the real exchange rate

100 hrk
21.12 aud

kn1.000 HRK = A$0.2112 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:04
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Check the Euro exchange rates

HRK to AUD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

AUD
1 HRK to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.21920.2194
Low0.20960.2096
Average0.21340.2139
Change-3.66%-1.32%
View full history

1 HRK to AUD stats

The performance of HRK to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2192 and a 30 day low of 0.2096. This means the 30 day average was 0.2134. The change for HRK to AUD was -3.66.

The performance of HRK to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2194 and a 90 day low of 0.2096. This means the 90 day average was 0.2139. The change for HRK to AUD was -1.32.

How to convert Croatian kunas to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HRK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HRK to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Australian Dollar
1 HRK0.21119 AUD
5 HRK1.05596 AUD
10 HRK2.11191 AUD
20 HRK4.22382 AUD
50 HRK10.55955 AUD
100 HRK21.11910 AUD
250 HRK52.79775 AUD
500 HRK105.59550 AUD
1000 HRK211.19100 AUD
2000 HRK422.38200 AUD
5000 HRK1,055.95500 AUD
10000 HRK2,111.91000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Croatian Kuna
1 AUD4.73506 HRK
5 AUD23.67530 HRK
10 AUD47.35060 HRK
20 AUD94.70120 HRK
50 AUD236.75300 HRK
100 AUD473.50600 HRK
250 AUD1,183.76500 HRK
500 AUD2,367.53000 HRK
1000 AUD4,735.06000 HRK
2000 AUD9,470.12000 HRK
5000 AUD23,675.30000 HRK
10000 AUD47,350.60000 HRK