Croatian kunas to Euros today

Convert HRK to EUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 hrk
131.00 eur

1.000 HRK = 0.1310 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:24
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Euro
1 HRK0.13100 EUR
5 HRK0.65498 EUR
10 HRK1.30995 EUR
20 HRK2.61990 EUR
50 HRK6.54975 EUR
100 HRK13.09950 EUR
250 HRK32.74875 EUR
500 HRK65.49750 EUR
1000 HRK130.99500 EUR
2000 HRK261.99000 EUR
5000 HRK654.97500 EUR
10000 HRK1,309.95000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Croatian Kuna
1 EUR7.63387 HRK
5 EUR38.16935 HRK
10 EUR76.33870 HRK
20 EUR152.67740 HRK
50 EUR381.69350 HRK
100 EUR763.38700 HRK
250 EUR1,908.46750 HRK
500 EUR3,816.93500 HRK
1000 EUR7,633.87000 HRK
2000 EUR15,267.74000 HRK
5000 EUR38,169.35000 HRK
10000 EUR76,338.70000 HRK