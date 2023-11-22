5000 Euros to Croatian kunas

5000 eur
38337.45 hrk

1.00000 EUR = 7.66749 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:02
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7986580.885151.371983.3281.52847149.2754.01875
1 GBP1.252111.108271.71776104.3351.91379186.9075.03197
1 CHF1.129750.90230911.5499194.141.72679168.6444.54039
1 CAD0.7289160.5821550.6452160.73911.11412108.8092.92933

How to convert Euros to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Euro / Croatian Kuna
1 EUR7.66749 HRK
5 EUR38.33745 HRK
10 EUR76.67490 HRK
20 EUR153.34980 HRK
50 EUR383.37450 HRK
100 EUR766.74900 HRK
250 EUR1916.87250 HRK
500 EUR3833.74500 HRK
1000 EUR7667.49000 HRK
2000 EUR15334.98000 HRK
5000 EUR38337.45000 HRK
10000 EUR76674.90000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Euro
1 HRK0.13042 EUR
5 HRK0.65211 EUR
10 HRK1.30421 EUR
20 HRK2.60842 EUR
50 HRK6.52105 EUR
100 HRK13.04210 EUR
250 HRK32.60525 EUR
500 HRK65.21050 EUR
1000 HRK130.42100 EUR
2000 HRK260.84200 EUR
5000 HRK652.10500 EUR
10000 HRK1304.21000 EUR