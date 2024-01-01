Swiss francs to Croatian kunas today

Convert CHF to HRK at the real exchange rate

1,000 chf
7,894.10 hrk

1.000 CHF = 7.894 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:41
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
How to convert Swiss francs to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Croatian Kuna
1 CHF7.89410 HRK
5 CHF39.47050 HRK
10 CHF78.94100 HRK
20 CHF157.88200 HRK
50 CHF394.70500 HRK
100 CHF789.41000 HRK
250 CHF1,973.52500 HRK
500 CHF3,947.05000 HRK
1000 CHF7,894.10000 HRK
2000 CHF15,788.20000 HRK
5000 CHF39,470.50000 HRK
10000 CHF78,941.00000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Swiss Franc
1 HRK0.12668 CHF
5 HRK0.63339 CHF
10 HRK1.26677 CHF
20 HRK2.53354 CHF
50 HRK6.33385 CHF
100 HRK12.66770 CHF
250 HRK31.66925 CHF
500 HRK63.33850 CHF
1000 HRK126.67700 CHF
2000 HRK253.35400 CHF
5000 HRK633.38500 CHF
10000 HRK1,266.77000 CHF