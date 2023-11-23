50 Swiss francs to Croatian kunas

50 chf
398.97 hrk

1.00000 CHF = 7.97932 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:00
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Croatian Kuna
1 CHF7.97932 HRK
5 CHF39.89660 HRK
10 CHF79.79320 HRK
20 CHF159.58640 HRK
50 CHF398.96600 HRK
100 CHF797.93200 HRK
250 CHF1994.83000 HRK
500 CHF3989.66000 HRK
1000 CHF7979.32000 HRK
2000 CHF15958.64000 HRK
5000 CHF39896.60000 HRK
10000 CHF79793.20000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Swiss Franc
1 HRK0.12532 CHF
5 HRK0.62662 CHF
10 HRK1.25324 CHF
20 HRK2.50648 CHF
50 HRK6.26620 CHF
100 HRK12.53240 CHF
250 HRK31.33100 CHF
500 HRK62.66200 CHF
1000 HRK125.32400 CHF
2000 HRK250.64800 CHF
5000 HRK626.62000 CHF
10000 HRK1253.24000 CHF