250 Croatian kunas to Swiss francs

Convert HRK to CHF at the real exchange rate

250 hrk
30.39 chf

kn1.000 HRK = SFr.0.1215 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:08
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
HRK to CHF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

CHF
1 HRK to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12430.1287
Low0.11990.1199
Average0.12200.1253
Change-0.36%-4.40%
1 HRK to CHF stats

The performance of HRK to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1243 and a 30 day low of 0.1199. This means the 30 day average was 0.1220. The change for HRK to CHF was -0.36.

The performance of HRK to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1287 and a 90 day low of 0.1199. This means the 90 day average was 0.1253. The change for HRK to CHF was -4.40.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDEURAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD11.3521.3090.9061.4830.7631.61517.884
1 CAD0.7410.9680.671.0970.5641.19513.229
1 SGD0.7641.03310.6921.1330.5831.23413.665
1 EUR1.1041.4921.44411.6370.8421.78319.738

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Swiss Franc
1 HRK0.12155 CHF
5 HRK0.60775 CHF
10 HRK1.21549 CHF
20 HRK2.43098 CHF
50 HRK6.07745 CHF
100 HRK12.15490 CHF
250 HRK30.38725 CHF
500 HRK60.77450 CHF
1000 HRK121.54900 CHF
2000 HRK243.09800 CHF
5000 HRK607.74500 CHF
10000 HRK1,215.49000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Croatian Kuna
1 CHF8.22713 HRK
5 CHF41.13565 HRK
10 CHF82.27130 HRK
20 CHF164.54260 HRK
50 CHF411.35650 HRK
100 CHF822.71300 HRK
250 CHF2,056.78250 HRK
500 CHF4,113.56500 HRK
1000 CHF8,227.13000 HRK
2000 CHF16,454.26000 HRK
5000 CHF41,135.65000 HRK
10000 CHF82,271.30000 HRK