Croatian kuna to Swiss francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Swiss francs is currently 0.122 today, reflecting a 0.400% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a 0.661% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Swiss francs has fluctuated between a high of 0.122 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.120 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.338% increase in value.