1 thousand Swiss francs to Croatian kunas

Convert CHF to HRK at the real exchange rate

1,000 chf
7,978.87 hrk

1.00000 CHF = 7.97887 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:59
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Croatian Kuna
1 CHF7.97887 HRK
5 CHF39.89435 HRK
10 CHF79.78870 HRK
20 CHF159.57740 HRK
50 CHF398.94350 HRK
100 CHF797.88700 HRK
250 CHF1994.71750 HRK
500 CHF3989.43500 HRK
1000 CHF7978.87000 HRK
2000 CHF15957.74000 HRK
5000 CHF39894.35000 HRK
10000 CHF79788.70000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Swiss Franc
1 HRK0.12533 CHF
5 HRK0.62665 CHF
10 HRK1.25331 CHF
20 HRK2.50662 CHF
50 HRK6.26655 CHF
100 HRK12.53310 CHF
250 HRK31.33275 CHF
500 HRK62.66550 CHF
1000 HRK125.33100 CHF
2000 HRK250.66200 CHF
5000 HRK626.65500 CHF
10000 HRK1253.31000 CHF