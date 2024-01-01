Israeli new sheqels to Croatian kunas today

Convert ILS to HRK at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
1,920.30 hrk

1.000 ILS = 1.920 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:25
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Croatian Kuna
1 ILS1.92030 HRK
5 ILS9.60150 HRK
10 ILS19.20300 HRK
20 ILS38.40600 HRK
50 ILS96.01500 HRK
100 ILS192.03000 HRK
250 ILS480.07500 HRK
500 ILS960.15000 HRK
1000 ILS1,920.30000 HRK
2000 ILS3,840.60000 HRK
5000 ILS9,601.50000 HRK
10000 ILS19,203.00000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Israeli New Sheqel
1 HRK0.52075 ILS
5 HRK2.60376 ILS
10 HRK5.20752 ILS
20 HRK10.41504 ILS
50 HRK26.03760 ILS
100 HRK52.07520 ILS
250 HRK130.18800 ILS
500 HRK260.37600 ILS
1000 HRK520.75200 ILS
2000 HRK1,041.50400 ILS
5000 HRK2,603.76000 ILS
10000 HRK5,207.52000 ILS