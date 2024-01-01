Danish kroner to Croatian kunas today

1,000 dkk
1,021.16 hrk

1.000 DKK = 1.021 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:07
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Croatian Kuna
1 DKK1.02116 HRK
5 DKK5.10580 HRK
10 DKK10.21160 HRK
20 DKK20.42320 HRK
50 DKK51.05800 HRK
100 DKK102.11600 HRK
250 DKK255.29000 HRK
500 DKK510.58000 HRK
1000 DKK1,021.16000 HRK
2000 DKK2,042.32000 HRK
5000 DKK5,105.80000 HRK
10000 DKK10,211.60000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Danish Krone
1 HRK0.97928 DKK
5 HRK4.89641 DKK
10 HRK9.79282 DKK
20 HRK19.58564 DKK
50 HRK48.96410 DKK
100 HRK97.92820 DKK
250 HRK244.82050 DKK
500 HRK489.64100 DKK
1000 HRK979.28200 DKK
2000 HRK1,958.56400 DKK
5000 HRK4,896.41000 DKK
10000 HRK9,792.82000 DKK