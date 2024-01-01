Japanese yen to Croatian kunas today

10,000 jpy
464.17 hrk

1.000 JPY = 0.04642 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:56
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Croatian Kuna
100 JPY4.64173 HRK
1000 JPY46.41730 HRK
1500 JPY69.62595 HRK
2000 JPY92.83460 HRK
3000 JPY139.25190 HRK
5000 JPY232.08650 HRK
5400 JPY250.65342 HRK
10000 JPY464.17300 HRK
15000 JPY696.25950 HRK
20000 JPY928.34600 HRK
25000 JPY1,160.43250 HRK
30000 JPY1,392.51900 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Japanese Yen
1 HRK21.54370 JPY
5 HRK107.71850 JPY
10 HRK215.43700 JPY
20 HRK430.87400 JPY
50 HRK1,077.18500 JPY
100 HRK2,154.37000 JPY
250 HRK5,385.92500 JPY
500 HRK10,771.85000 JPY
1000 HRK21,543.70000 JPY
2000 HRK43,087.40000 JPY
5000 HRK107,718.50000 JPY
10000 HRK215,437.00000 JPY