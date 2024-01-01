500 Croatian kunas to Japanese yen

Convert HRK to JPY at the real exchange rate

500 hrk
10,395 jpy

kn1.000 HRK = ¥20.79 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:57
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
HRK to JPY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

JPY
1 HRK to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High21.256723.0172
Low20.500320.5003
Average20.807721.8826
Change0.25%-6.39%
1 HRK to JPY stats

The performance of HRK to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 21.2567 and a 30 day low of 20.5003. This means the 30 day average was 20.8077. The change for HRK to JPY was 0.25.

The performance of HRK to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 23.0172 and a 90 day low of 20.5003. This means the 90 day average was 21.8826. The change for HRK to JPY was -6.39.

How to convert Croatian kunas to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HRK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HRK to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Japanese Yen
1 HRK20.79020 JPY
5 HRK103.95100 JPY
10 HRK207.90200 JPY
20 HRK415.80400 JPY
50 HRK1,039.51000 JPY
100 HRK2,079.02000 JPY
250 HRK5,197.55000 JPY
500 HRK10,395.10000 JPY
1000 HRK20,790.20000 JPY
2000 HRK41,580.40000 JPY
5000 HRK103,951.00000 JPY
10000 HRK207,902.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Croatian Kuna
100 JPY4.80996 HRK
1000 JPY48.09960 HRK
1500 JPY72.14940 HRK
2000 JPY96.19920 HRK
3000 JPY144.29880 HRK
5000 JPY240.49800 HRK
5400 JPY259.73784 HRK
10000 JPY480.99600 HRK
15000 JPY721.49400 HRK
20000 JPY961.99200 HRK
25000 JPY1,202.49000 HRK
30000 JPY1,442.98800 HRK