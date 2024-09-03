Croatian kuna to Japanese yen exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Japanese yen is currently 20.790 today, reflecting a -0.508% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a 0.617% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Japanese yen has fluctuated between a high of 20.957 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 20.493 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.553% increase in value.