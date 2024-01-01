Japanese yen to Croatian kunas today
Convert JPY to HRK at the real exchange rate
|1 JPY to HRK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0479
|0.0479
|Low
|0.0434
|0.0434
|Average
|0.0450
|0.0447
|Change
|9.72%
|5.27%
1 JPY to HRK stats
The performance of JPY to HRK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0479 and a 30 day low of 0.0434. This means the 30 day average was 0.0450. The change for JPY to HRK was 9.72.
The performance of JPY to HRK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0479 and a 90 day low of 0.0434. This means the 90 day average was 0.0447. The change for JPY to HRK was 5.27.
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Croatian Kuna
|100 JPY
|4.79125 HRK
|1000 JPY
|47.91250 HRK
|1500 JPY
|71.86875 HRK
|2000 JPY
|95.82500 HRK
|3000 JPY
|143.73750 HRK
|5000 JPY
|239.56250 HRK
|5400 JPY
|258.72750 HRK
|10000 JPY
|479.12500 HRK
|15000 JPY
|718.68750 HRK
|20000 JPY
|958.25000 HRK
|25000 JPY
|1,197.81250 HRK
|30000 JPY
|1,437.37500 HRK
|Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Japanese Yen
|1 HRK
|20.87140 JPY
|5 HRK
|104.35700 JPY
|10 HRK
|208.71400 JPY
|20 HRK
|417.42800 JPY
|50 HRK
|1,043.57000 JPY
|100 HRK
|2,087.14000 JPY
|250 HRK
|5,217.85000 JPY
|500 HRK
|10,435.70000 JPY
|1000 HRK
|20,871.40000 JPY
|2000 HRK
|41,742.80000 JPY
|5000 HRK
|104,357.00000 JPY
|10000 HRK
|208,714.00000 JPY