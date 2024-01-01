Japanese yen to Croatian kunas today

Convert JPY to HRK at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
479.12 hrk

¥1.000 JPY = kn0.04791 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
JPY to HRK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JPY to HRKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04790.0479
Low0.04340.0434
Average0.04500.0447
Change9.72%5.27%
1 JPY to HRK stats

The performance of JPY to HRK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0479 and a 30 day low of 0.0434. This means the 30 day average was 0.0450. The change for JPY to HRK was 9.72.

The performance of JPY to HRK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0479 and a 90 day low of 0.0434. This means the 90 day average was 0.0447. The change for JPY to HRK was 5.27.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Croatian Kuna
100 JPY4.79125 HRK
1000 JPY47.91250 HRK
1500 JPY71.86875 HRK
2000 JPY95.82500 HRK
3000 JPY143.73750 HRK
5000 JPY239.56250 HRK
5400 JPY258.72750 HRK
10000 JPY479.12500 HRK
15000 JPY718.68750 HRK
20000 JPY958.25000 HRK
25000 JPY1,197.81250 HRK
30000 JPY1,437.37500 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Japanese Yen
1 HRK20.87140 JPY
5 HRK104.35700 JPY
10 HRK208.71400 JPY
20 HRK417.42800 JPY
50 HRK1,043.57000 JPY
100 HRK2,087.14000 JPY
250 HRK5,217.85000 JPY
500 HRK10,435.70000 JPY
1000 HRK20,871.40000 JPY
2000 HRK41,742.80000 JPY
5000 HRK104,357.00000 JPY
10000 HRK208,714.00000 JPY