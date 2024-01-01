Hong Kong dollars to Croatian kunas today

Convert HKD to HRK at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = kn0.9021 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:57
HKD to HRK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

HRK
1 HKD to HRKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.90360.9044
Low0.90160.8998
Average0.90290.9022
Change-0.11%0.19%
1 HKD to HRK stats

The performance of HKD to HRK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9036 and a 30 day low of 0.9016. This means the 30 day average was 0.9029. The change for HKD to HRK was -0.11.

The performance of HKD to HRK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9044 and a 90 day low of 0.8998. This means the 90 day average was 0.9022. The change for HKD to HRK was 0.19.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Croatian Kuna
100 HKD90.21320 HRK
200 HKD180.42640 HRK
300 HKD270.63960 HRK
500 HKD451.06600 HRK
1000 HKD902.13200 HRK
2000 HKD1,804.26400 HRK
2500 HKD2,255.33000 HRK
3000 HKD2,706.39600 HRK
4000 HKD3,608.52800 HRK
5000 HKD4,510.66000 HRK
10000 HKD9,021.32000 HRK
20000 HKD18,042.64000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Hong Kong Dollar
1 HRK1.10848 HKD
5 HRK5.54240 HKD
10 HRK11.08480 HKD
20 HRK22.16960 HKD
50 HRK55.42400 HKD
100 HRK110.84800 HKD
250 HRK277.12000 HKD
500 HRK554.24000 HKD
1000 HRK1,108.48000 HKD
2000 HRK2,216.96000 HKD
5000 HRK5,542.40000 HKD
10000 HRK11,084.80000 HKD