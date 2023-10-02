2000 Hong Kong dollars to Croatian kunas

Convert HKD to HRK at the real exchange rate

2000 hkd
1798.41 hrk

1.00000 HKD = 0.89920 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:45 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

HKD to HRK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 HKD → 0 HRK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866651.047987.14111.434941.660040.9657518.5872
1GBP1.1538711.2092100.5541.655821.915561.1143521.4483
1USD0.95430.826993183.15781.369351.584160.921517.7376
1INR0.01147560.009944860.012025310.01646690.019050.01108130.2133

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollars

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Croatian Kuna
100 HKD89.92030 HRK
200 HKD179.84060 HRK
300 HKD269.76090 HRK
500 HKD449.60150 HRK
1000 HKD899.20300 HRK
2000 HKD1798.40600 HRK
2500 HKD2248.00750 HRK
3000 HKD2697.60900 HRK
4000 HKD3596.81200 HRK
5000 HKD4496.01500 HRK
10000 HKD8992.03000 HRK
20000 HKD17984.06000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Hong Kong Dollar
1 HRK1.11210 HKD
5 HRK5.56050 HKD
10 HRK11.12100 HKD
20 HRK22.24200 HKD
50 HRK55.60500 HKD
100 HRK111.21000 HKD
250 HRK278.02500 HKD
500 HRK556.05000 HKD
1000 HRK1112.10000 HKD
2000 HRK2224.20000 HKD
5000 HRK5560.50000 HKD
10000 HRK11121.00000 HKD