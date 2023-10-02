2500 Hong Kong dollars to Croatian kunas

Convert HKD to HRK at the real exchange rate

2500 hkd
2247.95 hrk

1.00000 HKD = 0.89918 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:46 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

HKD to HRK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 HKD → 0 HRK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86661.047987.14081.434581.660170.9657518.5739
1GBP1.1539311.2092100.5541.655391.915721.1144121.4329
1USD0.95430.826993183.15761.3691.584280.921617.7249
1INR0.01147570.009944890.012025410.01646270.01905160.01108260.213148

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollars

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Croatian Kuna
100 HKD89.91800 HRK
200 HKD179.83600 HRK
300 HKD269.75400 HRK
500 HKD449.59000 HRK
1000 HKD899.18000 HRK
2000 HKD1798.36000 HRK
2500 HKD2247.95000 HRK
3000 HKD2697.54000 HRK
4000 HKD3596.72000 HRK
5000 HKD4495.90000 HRK
10000 HKD8991.80000 HRK
20000 HKD17983.60000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Hong Kong Dollar
1 HRK1.11212 HKD
5 HRK5.56060 HKD
10 HRK11.12120 HKD
20 HRK22.24240 HKD
50 HRK55.60600 HKD
100 HRK111.21200 HKD
250 HRK278.03000 HKD
500 HRK556.06000 HKD
1000 HRK1112.12000 HKD
2000 HRK2224.24000 HKD
5000 HRK5560.60000 HKD
10000 HRK11121.20000 HKD