Chinese yuan rmb to Croatian kunas today

Convert CNY to HRK at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
979.24 hrk

¥1.000 CNY = kn0.9792 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
Track the exchange rate
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Check the Euro exchange rates

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

CNY to HRK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 CNY to HRKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.97920.9792
Low0.96490.9649
Average0.96740.9685
Change1.38%1.00%
View full history

1 CNY to HRK stats

The performance of CNY to HRK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9792 and a 30 day low of 0.9649. This means the 30 day average was 0.9674. The change for CNY to HRK was 1.38.

The performance of CNY to HRK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9792 and a 90 day low of 0.9649. This means the 90 day average was 0.9685. The change for CNY to HRK was 1.00.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Croatian Kuna
1 CNY0.97924 HRK
5 CNY4.89621 HRK
10 CNY9.79241 HRK
20 CNY19.58482 HRK
50 CNY48.96205 HRK
100 CNY97.92410 HRK
250 CNY244.81025 HRK
500 CNY489.62050 HRK
1000 CNY979.24100 HRK
2000 CNY1,958.48200 HRK
5000 CNY4,896.20500 HRK
10000 CNY9,792.41000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 HRK1.02120 CNY
5 HRK5.10600 CNY
10 HRK10.21200 CNY
20 HRK20.42400 CNY
50 HRK51.06000 CNY
100 HRK102.12000 CNY
250 HRK255.30000 CNY
500 HRK510.60000 CNY
1000 HRK1,021.20000 CNY
2000 HRK2,042.40000 CNY
5000 HRK5,106.00000 CNY
10000 HRK10,212.00000 CNY