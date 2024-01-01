1 Croatian kuna to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert HRK to CNY at the real exchange rate

kn1.000 HRK = ¥1.032 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:18
HRK to CNY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CNY
1 HRK to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.03211.0321
Low1.01160.9986
Average1.02031.0123
Change1.76%1.42%
1 HRK to CNY stats

The performance of HRK to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0321 and a 30 day low of 1.0116. This means the 30 day average was 1.0203. The change for HRK to CNY was 1.76.

The performance of HRK to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0321 and a 90 day low of 0.9986. This means the 90 day average was 1.0123. The change for HRK to CNY was 1.42.

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 HRK1.03216 CNY
5 HRK5.16080 CNY
10 HRK10.32160 CNY
20 HRK20.64320 CNY
50 HRK51.60800 CNY
100 HRK103.21600 CNY
250 HRK258.04000 CNY
500 HRK516.08000 CNY
1000 HRK1,032.16000 CNY
2000 HRK2,064.32000 CNY
5000 HRK5,160.80000 CNY
10000 HRK10,321.60000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Croatian Kuna
1 CNY0.96884 HRK
5 CNY4.84421 HRK
10 CNY9.68842 HRK
20 CNY19.37684 HRK
50 CNY48.44210 HRK
100 CNY96.88420 HRK
250 CNY242.21050 HRK
500 CNY484.42100 HRK
1000 CNY968.84200 HRK
2000 CNY1,937.68400 HRK
5000 CNY4,844.21000 HRK
10000 CNY9,688.42000 HRK