20 Chinese yuan rmb to Croatian kunas

Convert CNY to HRK at the real exchange rate

20 cny
19.52 hrk

1.00000 CNY = 0.97595 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:00
Track the exchange rate
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Check the Euro exchange rates
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Croatian Kuna
1 CNY0.97595 HRK
5 CNY4.87977 HRK
10 CNY9.75954 HRK
20 CNY19.51908 HRK
50 CNY48.79770 HRK
100 CNY97.59540 HRK
250 CNY243.98850 HRK
500 CNY487.97700 HRK
1000 CNY975.95400 HRK
2000 CNY1951.90800 HRK
5000 CNY4879.77000 HRK
10000 CNY9759.54000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 HRK1.02464 CNY
5 HRK5.12320 CNY
10 HRK10.24640 CNY
20 HRK20.49280 CNY
50 HRK51.23200 CNY
100 HRK102.46400 CNY
250 HRK256.16000 CNY
500 HRK512.32000 CNY
1000 HRK1024.64000 CNY
2000 HRK2049.28000 CNY
5000 HRK5123.20000 CNY
10000 HRK10246.40000 CNY