1,000 try
211.35 hrk

TL1.000 TRY = kn0.2113 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
TRY to HRK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to HRKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.21510.2182
Low0.21130.2113
Average0.21280.2152
Change-1.76%-2.87%
1 TRY to HRK stats

The performance of TRY to HRK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2151 and a 30 day low of 0.2113. This means the 30 day average was 0.2128. The change for TRY to HRK was -1.76.

The performance of TRY to HRK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2182 and a 90 day low of 0.2113. This means the 90 day average was 0.2152. The change for TRY to HRK was -2.87.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Croatian Kuna
1 TRY0.21135 HRK
5 TRY1.05674 HRK
10 TRY2.11347 HRK
20 TRY4.22694 HRK
50 TRY10.56735 HRK
100 TRY21.13470 HRK
250 TRY52.83675 HRK
500 TRY105.67350 HRK
1000 TRY211.34700 HRK
2000 TRY422.69400 HRK
5000 TRY1,056.73500 HRK
10000 TRY2,113.47000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Turkish Lira
1 HRK4.73156 TRY
5 HRK23.65780 TRY
10 HRK47.31560 TRY
20 HRK94.63120 TRY
50 HRK236.57800 TRY
100 HRK473.15600 TRY
250 HRK1,182.89000 TRY
500 HRK2,365.78000 TRY
1000 HRK4,731.56000 TRY
2000 HRK9,463.12000 TRY
5000 HRK23,657.80000 TRY
10000 HRK47,315.60000 TRY