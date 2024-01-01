1 TRY to HRK stats

The performance of TRY to HRK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2151 and a 30 day low of 0.2113. This means the 30 day average was 0.2128. The change for TRY to HRK was -1.76.



The performance of TRY to HRK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2182 and a 90 day low of 0.2113. This means the 90 day average was 0.2152. The change for TRY to HRK was -2.87.