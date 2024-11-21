Swedish kronor to Croatian kunas today

Convert SEK to HRK at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = kn0.6374 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:10
SEK to HRK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

HRK
1 SEK to HRKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.66570.6963
Low0.63750.6375
Average0.65160.6723
Change-4.23%-7.55%
1 SEK to HRK stats

The performance of SEK to HRK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6657 and a 30 day low of 0.6375. This means the 30 day average was 0.6516. The change for SEK to HRK was -4.23.

The performance of SEK to HRK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6963 and a 90 day low of 0.6375. This means the 90 day average was 0.6723. The change for SEK to HRK was -7.55.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Croatian Kuna
1 SEK0.63744 HRK
5 SEK3.18719 HRK
10 SEK6.37438 HRK
20 SEK12.74876 HRK
50 SEK31.87190 HRK
100 SEK63.74380 HRK
250 SEK159.35950 HRK
500 SEK318.71900 HRK
1000 SEK637.43800 HRK
2000 SEK1,274.87600 HRK
5000 SEK3,187.19000 HRK
10000 SEK6,374.38000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Swedish Krona
1 HRK1.56878 SEK
5 HRK7.84390 SEK
10 HRK15.68780 SEK
20 HRK31.37560 SEK
50 HRK78.43900 SEK
100 HRK156.87800 SEK
250 HRK392.19500 SEK
500 HRK784.39000 SEK
1000 HRK1,568.78000 SEK
2000 HRK3,137.56000 SEK
5000 HRK7,843.90000 SEK
10000 HRK15,687.80000 SEK