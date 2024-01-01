5 Swedish kronor to Croatian kunas

Convert SEK to HRK at the real exchange rate

5 sek
3.39 hrk

1.00000 SEK = 0.67718 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:21
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
How to convert Swedish kronor to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Croatian Kuna
1 SEK0.67718 HRK
5 SEK3.38588 HRK
10 SEK6.77176 HRK
20 SEK13.54352 HRK
50 SEK33.85880 HRK
100 SEK67.71760 HRK
250 SEK169.29400 HRK
500 SEK338.58800 HRK
1000 SEK677.17600 HRK
2000 SEK1354.35200 HRK
5000 SEK3385.88000 HRK
10000 SEK6771.76000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Swedish Krona
1 HRK1.47672 SEK
5 HRK7.38360 SEK
10 HRK14.76720 SEK
20 HRK29.53440 SEK
50 HRK73.83600 SEK
100 HRK147.67200 SEK
250 HRK369.18000 SEK
500 HRK738.36000 SEK
1000 HRK1476.72000 SEK
2000 HRK2953.44000 SEK
5000 HRK7383.60000 SEK
10000 HRK14767.20000 SEK