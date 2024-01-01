50 Croatian kunas to Swedish kronor

Convert HRK to SEK at the real exchange rate

kn1.000 HRK = kr1.567 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:33
HRK to SEK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

SEK
1 HRK to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.56701.5670
Low1.50231.4362
Average1.53331.4873
Change4.11%7.41%
1 HRK to SEK stats

The performance of HRK to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.5670 and a 30 day low of 1.5023. This means the 30 day average was 1.5333. The change for HRK to SEK was 4.11.

The performance of HRK to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.5670 and a 90 day low of 1.4362. This means the 90 day average was 1.4873. The change for HRK to SEK was 7.41.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDEURAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD11.3991.3430.9481.5380.791.70118.132
1 CAD0.71510.960.6771.0990.5651.21612.957
1 SGD0.7451.04210.7061.1450.5881.26713.503
1 EUR1.0551.4771.41711.6230.8341.79519.134

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Swedish Krona
1 HRK1.56661 SEK
5 HRK7.83305 SEK
10 HRK15.66610 SEK
20 HRK31.33220 SEK
50 HRK78.33050 SEK
100 HRK156.66100 SEK
250 HRK391.65250 SEK
500 HRK783.30500 SEK
1000 HRK1,566.61000 SEK
2000 HRK3,133.22000 SEK
5000 HRK7,833.05000 SEK
10000 HRK15,666.10000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Croatian Kuna
1 SEK0.63832 HRK
5 SEK3.19160 HRK
10 SEK6.38319 HRK
20 SEK12.76638 HRK
50 SEK31.91595 HRK
100 SEK63.83190 HRK
250 SEK159.57975 HRK
500 SEK319.15950 HRK
1000 SEK638.31900 HRK
2000 SEK1,276.63800 HRK
5000 SEK3,191.59500 HRK
10000 SEK6,383.19000 HRK