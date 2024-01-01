Croatian kunas to South African rand today

Convert HRK to ZAR at the real exchange rate

kn1.000 HRK = R2.583 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:58
HRK to ZAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ZAR
1 HRK to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.60442.6044
Low2.46492.4360
Average2.53092.5151
Change2.93%0.64%
1 HRK to ZAR stats

The performance of HRK to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.6044 and a 30 day low of 2.4649. This means the 30 day average was 2.5309. The change for HRK to ZAR was 2.93.

The performance of HRK to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.6044 and a 90 day low of 2.4360. This means the 90 day average was 2.5151. The change for HRK to ZAR was 0.64.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDEURAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD11.3991.3430.9471.5380.791.70118.131
1 CAD0.71510.960.6771.0990.5641.21612.957
1 SGD0.7451.04210.7061.1450.5881.26713.503
1 EUR1.0561.4771.41711.6230.8341.79619.138

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / South African Rand
1 HRK2.58255 ZAR
5 HRK12.91275 ZAR
10 HRK25.82550 ZAR
20 HRK51.65100 ZAR
50 HRK129.12750 ZAR
100 HRK258.25500 ZAR
250 HRK645.63750 ZAR
500 HRK1,291.27500 ZAR
1000 HRK2,582.55000 ZAR
2000 HRK5,165.10000 ZAR
5000 HRK12,912.75000 ZAR
10000 HRK25,825.50000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Croatian Kuna
1 ZAR0.38721 HRK
5 ZAR1.93607 HRK
10 ZAR3.87214 HRK
20 ZAR7.74428 HRK
50 ZAR19.36070 HRK
100 ZAR38.72140 HRK
250 ZAR96.80350 HRK
500 ZAR193.60700 HRK
1000 ZAR387.21400 HRK
2000 ZAR774.42800 HRK
5000 ZAR1,936.07000 HRK
10000 ZAR3,872.14000 HRK