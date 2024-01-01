10 thousand Swedish kronor to Croatian kunas

Convert SEK to HRK at the real exchange rate

10,000 sek
6,771.30 hrk

1.00000 SEK = 0.67713 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:19
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Croatian Kuna
1 SEK0.67713 HRK
5 SEK3.38565 HRK
10 SEK6.77130 HRK
20 SEK13.54260 HRK
50 SEK33.85650 HRK
100 SEK67.71300 HRK
250 SEK169.28250 HRK
500 SEK338.56500 HRK
1000 SEK677.13000 HRK
2000 SEK1354.26000 HRK
5000 SEK3385.65000 HRK
10000 SEK6771.30000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Swedish Krona
1 HRK1.47682 SEK
5 HRK7.38410 SEK
10 HRK14.76820 SEK
20 HRK29.53640 SEK
50 HRK73.84100 SEK
100 HRK147.68200 SEK
250 HRK369.20500 SEK
500 HRK738.41000 SEK
1000 HRK1476.82000 SEK
2000 HRK2953.64000 SEK
5000 HRK7384.10000 SEK
10000 HRK14768.20000 SEK