10,000 sek
6,740.64 hrk

1.00000 SEK = 0.67406 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9140.7933676.8144210.742683.3451.363353.9959
1 EUR1.094110.868057.455611.753491.18781.491644.3719
1 GBP1.260451.1520118.5889113.54105.0521.718435.03646
1 DKK0.1467480.1341270.11642911.5764512.23070.200070.586391

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Croatian Kuna
1 SEK0.67406 HRK
5 SEK3.37032 HRK
10 SEK6.74064 HRK
20 SEK13.48128 HRK
50 SEK33.70320 HRK
100 SEK67.40640 HRK
250 SEK168.51600 HRK
500 SEK337.03200 HRK
1000 SEK674.06400 HRK
2000 SEK1348.12800 HRK
5000 SEK3370.32000 HRK
10000 SEK6740.64000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Swedish Krona
1 HRK1.48354 SEK
5 HRK7.41770 SEK
10 HRK14.83540 SEK
20 HRK29.67080 SEK
50 HRK74.17700 SEK
100 HRK148.35400 SEK
250 HRK370.88500 SEK
500 HRK741.77000 SEK
1000 HRK1483.54000 SEK
2000 HRK2967.08000 SEK
5000 HRK7417.70000 SEK
10000 HRK14835.40000 SEK